One week has passed since the Closing 2023 tournament ended, where the UANL Tigers they were crowned defeating the Guadalajara Sports Cluba fall that was strong for the rojiblanco team, since they had a fairly high illusion of being champions.
For this reason, the board of directors of the Guadalajara team is already working to assemble the squad that will be for the next Apertura 2023 contest, for this reason, the sports director, Fernando Hierroknows that he needs a more complete team to meet the goal of being crowned.
From the outset, the priorities are to reinforce the goal and the offense with a center forward, although a couple more players could also be signed to have more internal competition.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In such a way that, work is already being done on the steps for the arrival of the goalkeeper, which would be Oscar Whalley and the attacker Ricardo Marinin addition to the interest in the return of Alan Pulidoalthough this signing has been complicated, since the forward of the Sporting Kansas City He still has a current contract in the MLS, so the factors for a possible incorporation should be considered.
On the other hand, we are also working on renovations of Antonio “Pollo” Briseño and Jose Juan MaciasSince their contract ends on June 30, while that happens, the squad continues on vacation and will report until June 12 for the corresponding medical and physical tests.
#reinforcements #Chivas #seek #Apertura
Leave a Reply