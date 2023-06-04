Perez, 4th place is not enough in Barcelona

There’s a Red Bull crying, and it’s Sergio’s Perez. After the disastrous weekend in Monte-Carlo, Checo he was called to redemption at Montmeló, a track on which not much has ever gone. But, riding a RB19, at least the podium is always possible.

Perez, however, made another mistake in qualifying that forced him to an early elimination. Starting from the sixth row, the Mexican was unable to exploit the pace of the car enough to stay ahead of the Mercedes, who preceded him in pace and beat him strategically, with an early second stop while the Red Bull driver for a moment he thought about stopping only once.

In his post-race statements, the #11 didn’t hide a bad taste in his mouth for a while race pace light years away from what his teammate Max Verstappen manages to put on the trackwinner of the Spanish GP and author of another alien performance.

Perez’s words

“The Mercedes were quite strong, with excellent pace, and it was quite difficult trying to get them back. Russell started behind me, but he managed to recover many positions. I don’t know what strategy he implemented, but he came into the pits and then he had a stronger pace than mine“, admitted the Mexican to Sky Sports F1. “I had to take some risks, but at the same time I could also take 2-3 more points, so I think in the end we managed to bring home points without risking too much. In Monaco I made a mistake in qualifying, but with our pace we could have fought for the win, because we had the pace to win, while here I struggled on race pace and it is something that we have to analyze“.