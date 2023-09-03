With up to four casualties, the UANL Tigres will face Querétaro on matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 tournament, a rival they have dominated with great authority in recent years, but could be weakened by those absences.
Since the Apertura 2016, the White Roosters have not managed to win against the feline squad, but despite having a more than favorable balance, the midfielder Guido Pizarro He did not underestimate the team from Querétaro, he even considered that it will be a difficult rival because of how they have been playing in recent weeks.
“Regardless of the statistics, we are going to face a great rival. This last time they have shown that they are doing well, they are going to be a very difficult opponent, hopefully we can become a strong rival but we have to play very well to get some kind of advantage “
– Guy Pizarro.
In fact, the feline captain is one of the casualties for this commitment because he himself explained that he felt some discomfort, for which he joined the absences of Diego Lainez, Eugenio Pizzuto and Ozziel Herreraalthough the good news for Monterrey residents is that André-Pierre Gignac you can return to activity.
All these losses are caused by physical problems, so it depends on the evolution of each player when they can return to activity with the team commanded by Robert Dante Siboldi.
