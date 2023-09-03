Zelensky: Ukraine will no longer have “business as usual” for violators of the law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the arrest of Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky. He posted his video message to Telegram-channel.

According to him, Ukraine will more severely suppress the actions of violators of the law. “Without a doubt, there will be no more years of ‘business as usual’ for those who plundered Ukraine and placed themselves above the law and any rules,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader also thanked law enforcement officers for their determination to bring each of the cases to a fair result, despite the fact that they “have been slowed down for decades.”

Earlier, a court in Kyiv arrested Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky for two months until October 31, with the possibility of posting a bail of 509 million hryvnia (approximately $13.8 million). The Security Service of Ukraine accuses Kolomoisky under two articles of the Criminal Code – fraud and legalization of property obtained by criminal means.