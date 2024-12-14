The founder of Desigual, Thomas Meyerhas mourned the death of the founder of Mango, Isak Andic, and has noted their “mutual admiration for having shared the challenge of starting from scratch” their projects.

“We have had the shared vision of promoting fashion, innovation and creativity from Barcelona on a global scale,” he added this Saturday in a statement.

“I lose an extraordinary valued colleague. We created our companies at the same time, forty years ago, and his career and work at the head of Mango are exemplary,” he insisted.

Vision and human quality

Meyer has said that he is leaving a reference in the fashion industry “and also a reference for his extraordinary vision, human quality and exemplarity at the head of Mango“, and has assured that he will be remembered for his talent, leadership and commitment to the sector.

He has also stated that Andic was the architect of “a unique project and profoundly transformative in the Spanish fashion sector”.

On behalf of all the members of Desigual, he has sent his condolences to the family, friends and “all those who had the immense luck of knowing you and work at your side.”