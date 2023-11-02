Goodbye to Luigi Berlinguer: the former Minister of Education died at the age of 91 in the La Scotte hospital in Siena, where he had been hospitalized since the summer. Born in Sassari and cousin of the historic leader of the PCI, Enrico Berlinguer, he was a deputy and senator of the DS and PDS and an MEP of the PD in the 2009-2014 legislature. As minister, his name is linked to the school reforms carried out from 1996 to 2000, first with Romano Prodi and then with the executive led by D’Alema, with whom he reorganized the education cycles and established scholastic equality.

“He was a minister passionate about school, always open to dialogue, he left an important mark”, the Minister of Education, Giuseppe Valditara, recalled in X. Tomorrow the body will be exhibited at the University of Siena, where he taught for a long time and of which he was rector for nine years, from 1985 to 1994. Berlinguer, a man of the left, was the minister of educational equality when he sanctioned that schools managed by the State and the schools of local authorities or private social institutions belonged to a single national system. To reform the school he adopted the “mosaic strategy” made up of an organic set of regulatory interventions aimed at outlining a new course of studies from nursery school to secondary school to post-diploma training, adult education, at the University.