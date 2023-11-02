Thursday, November 2, 2023, 07:53



In recent years, the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment has made known the functions of the figure of the prosecutor and brought this institution closer to 9,930 students belonging to 118 educational centers in the Region of Murcia, thanks to the program ‘The prosecutor with you’ . The application period to participate in this initiative in the current academic year ends on November 9.

The director of Human Resources, Educational Planning and Innovation, Carmen Balsas, and the Superior Prosecutor of the Autonomous Community, José Luis Díaz Manzanera, held a meeting last week in which they took stock of the program, aimed at 4th year ESO students and Baccalaureate and which has been implemented in the classrooms of the Region of Murcia since the 2020-2021 academic year. “We consider it important to make known among our students the functions of the figure of the prosecutor as responsible for the defense of the rights of all citizens, including minors,” highlighted the director.

This action also contributes to improving the climate of social coexistence, forming responsible students, “with knowledge and skills that enable them to solve problems in each educational community.” Likewise, the program offers educational centers instruments that help them understand the functioning of the Prosecutor’s Office. The program is developed through explanatory talks.