At the end of last July, the plenary session of the Totana City Council agreed to appoint, posthumously, as the city’s Favorite Son the former mayor, Juan José Cánovas, after he died on January 16 after a long illness that took him last weeks of his life to be admitted to the ICU of the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia due to coronavirus.

The agreement was established with the votes in favor of the groups Ganar Totana-IU and the PSOE and the mayor Víctor Balsas, the abstention of the PP and Ahora Totana and against the mayors Félix Cayuela, Rosa Giménez and Miguel Ángel Martínez del Vas. The file brought together a significant number of adhesions collected between the months of May and June: 2,080 people, 16 town councils and 27 associations and groups.

The institutional act of granting the honorary distinction will take place this Friday, starting at 8:00 p.m., at the Ginés Rosa Theater of the La Cárcel Sociocultural Center.