The former host of “Revizorro” Elena Letuchaya said that she had a great merit in the success of the show.

The former host of the Revizorro show appreciated her role in the success of the program. In his TelegramOn the channel, she stated that the popularity of the program is her great merit, and also called herself the “best part” of the show.

“My merit as a leader is very big. First, it is a very complex format. Many presenters who even now work in well-known programs will not be able to work in such a format as Revizorro, because you are doing a lot of things at the same time, ”said Flying.

According to the presenter, the Revizorro show never had a script, and she had to think over the words and actions in the frame on the go. “You enter the kitchen, you must quickly assess the area, quickly counteract the people who interfere with you all this time, you must look decent,” the presenter explained and added that it was difficult for her to work on the project.

Volatile also stressed that she was proud of her work on the show. “Time has shown that the program could not continue to live without me – this is a fact. I am very glad that I became an integral part of this project, that I became the best part of it, ”she concluded.

Earlier, another ex-leader of Revizorro, Nastasya Samburskaya, accused Flying of taking credit for the entire team of the show. In her opinion, her colleague began to position herself as the producer of this show, and this is a great teamwork.

Elena Letuchaya has hosted Revizorro since the launch of the program, which took place on Friday! summer 2014. Together with the film crew, the presenter inspected restaurants, cafes and hotels for compliance with sanitary standards. She left the program in 2017, when she moved to work on Channel One. In November 2017, Samburskaya became the new host of the program.