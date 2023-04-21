The Tigres team would already have structured to have a foreigner sacrificed for the next tournament, and that is that given the player’s loss of play they would seek to give him a better start.
Currently, in the Clausura 2023 tournament, he marches with 10 games in which he has only had one goal and not one assist, having little participation within the feline team. It should be noted that his contract expires on December 31, 2023 but the team would seek to part with him before.
Nicolás ‘Diente’ López at the time was the most expensive signing in the history of Tigres, generating a great deal of expectation from the ‘Incomparable’ fans, but the Uruguayan player has not finished exploding on the pitch. It should be noted that the San Nicolás team is currently playing the CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE tournament in its semifinal stage and in the local tournament they have already ensured that they will play play-offs locally, so they will have their last chances to convince the feline board . On different occasions his departure has been rumored and currently it has gained more strength since ‘Tuca’ who commands the Cruz Azul Cement Machine team would be interested in the footballer’s services.
The player, who has won the affection of the ‘Incomparable’ fans but not entirely convinced, would be living his last tournament as a footballer for the Auriazules, but everything could change if he is key in the final phase of the league or in the instances CONCACAF finals.
#foreigner #sacrificed #Tigres #A23
Leave a Reply