It’s not a good day for him. Manchester Utdespecially after being heavily eliminated from the europa league against a Seville that on paper, it was an accessible rival for the ‘Red Devils’ and it is that the Andalusian team is fighting in the last places to avoid relegation. It is true that the team has a list of significant casualties, but a big team like United has to have tools to resolve this type of situation.
You have a complex job Erik Tenhag shake off the ghosts that surround your players to prepare for the next encounter they have for homework FA Cup. Next Sunday April 23, It will be another litmus test for the Dutch coach and it is that he needs to win to advance towards the final and manage to save the season in some way. The challenge? Brightona team that although many would like to have in the ‘semis’, is any “kingslayer” with the ability to make the biggest teams have a bad night.
Next, we will review who are those who are currently injured and sanctioned by Manchester United.
Donny van deBeek
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Knee injury.
Possible return date: His possible return date would be scheduled for 06/30/2023.
Alexander Garnacho
State: Injured.
Type of injury: ankle injury.
Possible return date: There is no estimated date for his return.
Lisandro Martinez
State: Injured.
Type of injury: metatarsal fracture.
Possible return date: There is no estimated date for his return.
Tom Heaton
State: Injured.
Type of injury: ankle injury.
Possible return date: There is no estimated date for his return.
Raphael Varane
State: Injured.
Type of injury: foot injury.
Possible return date: There is no estimated date for his return.
Manchester United does not have any suspensions for this match.
