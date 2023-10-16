The Foreigner: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Monday 16 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, The Foreigner, a 2017 film directed by Martin Campbell, will be broadcast. The film, starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, is the film adaptation of the 1992 novel The Chinaman written by Stephen Leather. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Ngoc Minh Quan, a widowed former Vietnam War special forces soldier, runs a Chinese restaurant called Happy Peacock in London with his business partner Lam and her teenage daughter Fan. When Fan is killed in a terrorist attack, she seeks revenge. An Irish nationalist group calling itself the “Authentic IRA” claims responsibility. Quan visits Scotland Yard daily, asking for the names of the bombers, but is informed by Police Commander Bromley that his repeated visits are diverting resources from the investigation. Bromley advises Quan to be patient and warns him not to go after the IRA. Undeterred, Quan takes matters into his own hands and then zeroes in on Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister, Sinn Féin politician Liam Hennessy, who speaks publicly about his status as former Provisional IRA leader as he condemns the attack.

Quan purchases items to make homemade weapons and travels to Belfast, leaving the restaurant under Lam’s control. Quan searches for Hennessy in his office, but Hennessy claims to have no knowledge of the attack or its perpetrators before expelling him from the premises. Quan doesn’t believe him and first detonates a homemade bomb in Hennessy’s building before leaving evidence of a fake explosive on Hennessy’s car as a warning unless he gets the names of the bombers. Hennessy tells his men to find Quan and stop him. Hoping to bolster his career and influential political position, Hennessy tries to identify the culprits with the help of his contacts and orders known IRA weapons caches to be searched for missing explosives, but the IRA authentic he catches him and outsmarts him. Quan observes Hennessy seeing his lover, Maggie, and photographs them kissing in a restaurant. Hennessy’s men find Quan but he fights them off and escapes.

The Foreigner: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Foreigner, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jackie Chan: Quan Minh

Pierce Brosnan: Liam Hennessy

Katie Leung: Fan Minh

Rufus Jones: Ian Wood

Mark Tandy: Simpsons

John Cronin: Denis Fisher

Caolan Byrne: McCormick

Donna Bernard: journalist

Aaron Monaghan: Pat Nugent

Niall McNamee: Patrick O’Reilly

Charlie Murphy: Maggie / Sara McKay

Orla Brady: Mary Hennessy

Lia Williams: Katherine Davies

Michael McElhattonJim Kavanagh

David Pearse: Billy McMahon

Ray Fearon as Commander Richard Bromley

Rory Fleck-ByrneSean Morrison

Liu Tao: Keyi Lam

Dermot Crowley: Hugh McGrath

Manolo Cardona: Pedro Lopez

Grainne Keenan: Beth

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Foreigner on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – 16 October 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Mediaset Play platform.