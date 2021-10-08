The forecast for the Emirates tomorrow



Abu Dhabi

The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be clear in general, partly cloudy and dusty at times, and humid by night and Sunday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas.

Winds are light to moderate, brisk at times, southeasterly to northwesterly / 15 to 25, reaching 35 km/h.

The center said, in its daily statement, that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium in the west. The first tide occurs at 14:36, the second tide at 03:31, the first tide at 08:20, and the second at 21:07.

In the Oman Sea, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 10:58, the second tide at 00:24, the first tide at 17:30, and the second tide at 06:04.

Source: wam