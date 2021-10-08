Saturday, October 9, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The forecast for the Emirates tomorrow

by Admin
October 8, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Abu Dhabi

The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be clear in general, partly cloudy and dusty at times, and humid by night and Sunday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas.
Winds are light to moderate, brisk at times, southeasterly to northwesterly / 15 to 25, reaching 35 km/h.
The center said, in its daily statement, that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium in the west. The first tide occurs at 14:36, the second tide at 03:31, the first tide at 08:20, and the second at 21:07.
In the Oman Sea, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 10:58, the second tide at 00:24, the first tide at 17:30, and the second tide at 06:04.

Source: wam

.

Tags:
Admin

Admin

Related Posts

Load More
Next Post

'Women get cold faster than men'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result