Pallet Town.- Pokemon became the childhood of many, not only because of its video games, but mainly with the anime; However, did you know that there is a forbidden chapter?

Through social networks, users recalled the chapter of pokemon that was censored due to a scene that caused hundreds of cases of epilepsy in children.

On December 16, 1997, episode 38 of Pokemon in Japan called “Porygon Computer Soldier“.

In the episode we are introduced to a Pokemon created on a computer called “Porygon”, being one of the strangest designs of the first 151 Pokémon.

The episode does not have violence or explicit contentin this adventure Ash and his friends infiltrate a digital world with the help of Porygon, but Team Rocket is using a computer virus and Porygon’s brother, who is being manipulated into disrupting the computational transport system between the pokemon centers.

In the episode, Ash and his friends have to cooperate with Team Rocket to escape from the virtual world after an antivirus has been activated that threatens all living beings.

The antivirus transforms into a kind of UFO and tries to attack Ash and company using missiles, everything relatively “normal” so far, but the problem occurs when Pikachu uses his trademark lightning attack to destroy the missiles and A scene occurs that changes colors rapidly with red and blue colored lights.

The case was called “Pokémon Shock”since more than 700 records of ailments, nausea, dizziness, headaches and seizures due to photosensitive epilepsy.

The Pokemon anime was suspended for monthsbecause investigations were carried out by the Japan National Police Agency on the production of the program, including Nintendo held a press conference to distance himself from the anime.

The Pokemon anime is back on the air in the spring of 1998, where changes to previous episodes were announced to reduce the effects of bright flashes.

Later an announcement was made where it was explained that the next episodes would have a warning, where the public is recommended to watch the anime in a lighted room and at a reasonable distance from the television.

In an episode of the Simpson They even make fun of what happened, although that chapter never came out of Japan.

The Simpsons made a reference to epileptic seizures in Japan / Photo: Capture