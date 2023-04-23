Now that Stove Football has already started, one of the most popular rumors for now is the possible signing of the Argentine Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez with América, as his relationship with Sevilla culminates this summer.
The Eagles are used to making bomb signings and now they would seek to bring the current world champion with ArgentinaAlthough if it came true, this would not be the first time that a world monarch has landed in Liga MX.
Next, the soccer players who were world champions and played in Liga MX.
Named Edvaldo Izidio Neto, the striker was world champion with Brazil twice, sweden 1958 and chili 1962scoring nine goals counting the two tournaments.
It was in 1964 when he landed in Mexico to put on the jacket of the Americawhere it remained until 1967, although before that, it won the Copa México and the 1965 League.
His real name was Waldir Pereira and he was known as The Ethiopian Prince. Such as vavathe midfielder raised the trophies of Sweden 58 and Chile 62. In his career he wore the jacket of the real Madrid and in 1965 he became a signing of the Veracruz Red Sharksachieving 13 goals in 29 duels.
Then he went to his country with the sao paulowhere he retired.
One more Brazilian to the list. Valdemar Rodrígues worked as a left back and was part of the championship of Sweden 58, although he failed to see action. After serving in his country, he was in the millionaires of Colombia and then with Toluca for the 1967-68 season, winning two leagues.
The Brazilian formula continued in Mexican soccer, since the Red Devils of Toluca They had the defense in their ranks. He was also part of the generation that won the World Cup 58 and 62, he was even captain in the second, raising the trophy with both hands. Precisely his sports retirement was with the scarlets.
In the same way, Antonio Wilson Vieira went to Chile 62 to be part of the champion squad without having been able to see for a minute because a month before he underwent surgery on a meniscus. His time in Aztec soccer was with the Rojinegros del Atlas in 1971.
Jonas Eduardo Américo attended three World Cups, but could only be monarch in Mexico 70. After having served with Saints for more than ten years, the striker joined the Tigers in 1979.
The Argentine is practically one more Mexican, having spent a large part of his career as a player and coach in Mexico. El Bigoton was the third goalkeeper of Argentina in it World Cup 78team led by Cesar Luis Menotti. Right after the joust, he arrived to reinforce the Atlantean Iron Colts in 1979. Later, he played for the Oaxtepecwhere he hung the gloves.
The Argentine striker was part of the team that raised the 1986 World Cup. After spending time in France and his country, he joined the tigers from 1995 to 1996, to later put an end to his career.
El Cabezón attended three World Cups with La Albicelesteleaving champion in Mexico 86while he had to settle for runner-up in Italy 1990.
The defender started his way with Boca Juniorshe was with Real Madrid and in 1993 he put on the jersey of the Eagles of Coapa, playing 28 games and scoring four goals. As helmsman he helped the Azulcremas win the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
The midfielder was another of those who bathed in glory on Aztec soil by taking over the World Cup 86. In Europe he was with the AC Milanwhile in South America he was active with River Plate, flamenco and Colo-Colo. His step in the MX League it was with him roadrunner in 1994, playing only ten games without being able to score.
Another one who managed to be world champion in Mexico 86. The goalkeeper did not see minutes, unlike the World Cup 94where he protected the goal in four duels.
After a period in Europe with the Atletico Madridreturned with him Independent from his country, but he was part of León in the 1996-97 season. The following year she changed colors to be scarlet with the Toluca.
José Roberto Gama de Oliveira was one of the greatest figures of that Brazil that was imposed on Italy in it World Cup 1994after cooperating with three decisive goals.
Before coming to Mexico, she paraded through the Seville, flamenco, Deportivo La Coruna and Cruzeirountil in the winter of 1999 he surprised the world by signing with Bulls Neza. With the Mexicans he only played eight games, scoring twice.
Another of the pleasant surprises that Mexican soccer suddenly threw. The world champion with Brazil in Korea-Japan 2002 and star of Barcelona, shook Mexican soccer by being announced as a reinforcement for Querétaro. La Sonrisa del Fútbol helped Gallos Blancos reach their first and only League final, adding 29 matches with eight goals and the same number of assists.
The last to come so far. The reality is that, like others on the list, the French world champion in Russia 2018 It did not go so well, since it was always due.
The winger was signed by UANL Tigers for the Opening 2021, saying goodbye before the Closing 2023 after 38 commitments with eight goals and five assists.
This is a separate case, since the midfielder played with Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul before becoming World Champion. Already in Europe with the Juventusthe Argentinean Italian was summoned by the selection of Italy for the world Germany 2006achieving the feat against France.
