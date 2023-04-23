The Eagles are used to making bomb signings and now they would seek to bring the current world champion with ArgentinaAlthough if it came true, this would not be the first time that a world monarch has landed in Liga MX.

Next, the soccer players who were world champions and played in Liga MX.

It was in 1964 when he landed in Mexico to put on the jacket of the Americawhere it remained until 1967, although before that, it won the Copa México and the 1965 League.

Then he went to his country with the sao paulowhere he retired.

The defender started his way with Boca Juniorshe was with Real Madrid and in 1993 he put on the jersey of the Eagles of Coapa, playing 28 games and scoring four goals. As helmsman he helped the Azulcremas win the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

After a period in Europe with the Atletico Madridreturned with him Independent from his country, but he was part of León in the 1996-97 season. The following year she changed colors to be scarlet with the Toluca.

Before coming to Mexico, she paraded through the Seville, flamenco, Deportivo La Coruna and Cruzeirountil in the winter of 1999 he surprised the world by signing with Bulls Neza. With the Mexicans he only played eight games, scoring twice.

The winger was signed by UANL Tigers for the Opening 2021, saying goodbye before the Closing 2023 after 38 commitments with eight goals and five assists.