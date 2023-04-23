The thermometers will give a slight respite today in the Region of Murcia, but it will be as temporary as the rainfall that the Official Service of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) expected yesterday morning for the early afternoon hours of today and until 19-20 hours. “There will be no significant rainfall, it will not be a rainy day, although we will have a short break from the heat.” With this statement, the meteorologist and head of the Studies and Development Unit of the Aemet-Murcia Region, Luis Bañón, has downplayed the water importance of the cold front that runs from west to east across mainland Spain from yesterday to today, and that it will pass through the interior of the Region. There will be cloudiness, but only the Sierra del Carche, the Altiplano and the Northwest will receive between 2 and 4 liters of water per square meter.

According to the forecasts, the Region continues to experience a one-month gap between what the calendar shows and what the thermometer says. “We have temperatures more typical of the end of May, with a maximum of 28-29 degrees, which is 4-5 degrees more than usual on these dates,” says Bañón.

above the usual



Once the peninsular cold front has passed, next week the tonic indicates an even greater rise, with an average of 6 degrees more than the maximum, which may reach 10 degrees on the warmest day forecast – next Thursday. The deviation of the minimum temperatures, “although hot”, will be on the contrary lower and they are only expected to be 3 to 5 degrees above usual in the last week of April.

The Aemet meteorologist in the Region specifies that, at this time, the simulations for next week are suffering many “bumps”, so the forecasts must be taken with some caution beyond the weekend.

However, what “can be expected is that the breezes, generous at this time of year, soften the thermal sensation” on the surface when they blow from the Levant, so it will suffer ups and downs and the second half of the afternoons of next week will be less hot, while the temperature rise will be rapid at the end of the morning.

Everything indicates that the month of May continues in a “similar line” to that registered in April, advances the expert.