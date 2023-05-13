Dubai (Union)

The Football Association is participating in the first edition of the Emirates Sports Medicine Conference, which was launched today under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and is organized by the Emirates Association for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Medicine.

Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed Al-Hashemi, Chairman of the Sports Medicine Committee of the Football Association, and Dr. Saeed Al-Thani, Vice-Chairman of the Committee, along with a group of experts in sports medicine sciences and athlete rehabilitation, moderate the sessions of the conference, which enjoys wide participation from medical staff in UAE clubs and national teams, and a group of Sports medicine specialists from 30 countries.

For his part, Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed Al-Hashemi said: Participation in the medical conference gives our medical cadres an opportunity to learn about the latest methods of modern medicine that focus on the health and safety of athletes in general and football players in particular, and ways to prevent injuries, appreciating the role of the Emirates Society for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Medicine. In organizing this large medical gathering and attracting pioneering scientific expertise to develop medical cadres inside and outside the country.

Dr. Mustafa Al Hashemi confirmed that the UAE Sports Medicine Conference, in its first edition, is an important platform to explain and discuss the best and latest medical and therapeutic practices, and to review the latest research and studies in sports medicine sciences and its various specialized fields.