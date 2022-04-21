Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, announced the launch of a new project aimed at qualifying stars for the future of Emirati football, by sending the best 4 or 5 talents to a real professional experience in some clubs in Europe, whether in the first or second degree in the old continent, after completing the arrangements He explained that this experience will be real, and the aim is to actually participate in these talents and play essential in their clubs, and then identify the pros and cons of the experience, which will be for a season, before sending more in the future.

This came during the special Ramadan council of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid, which was held, in the presence of a number of board members, as well as the remarkable participation of a number of sports leaders, and some heads of professional club companies, while the session was moderated by media colleague Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, broadcaster on Dubai Sports Channels.

The idea of ​​sending talents had been raised in previous times, but the step was not completed for several reasons, whether because the clubs refused to give up their players, or some players were afraid of going through the same experience, and with the President of the Football Association announcing his new project, he is expected to witness momentum during the coming period, Especially as it targets clubs that are able to push young talents to participate mainly in their leagues for an entire season.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid talked about the work of the union during the first two years of the council’s life, and pointed out that all the numbers prove the existence of successes in many aspects, despite the presence of citizens and spaces that still need more work.

He touched on what he called “internal scholarship”, which will be present in qualifying talents for the future, and said: “We seek to implant the idea of ​​professionalism from a young age in children and how we can raise the young player to excel in football and study, and thus we will send 20 to 30 talented players to a boarding school to participate in a full program So that they have a different idea from the average student, where the player is associated with football and is also supervised and taught professional life by professionals.”

On the other hand, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid answered a query related to his vision of the federation’s work during the two years of the council’s life, and said, “We have worked on qualitative and tangible projects that can be measured by numbers and indicators, which aim to qualify our teams and teams for strong and global competition, and we are building an infrastructure with requirements and regulations.” contribute to that.”

He continued, “During the last period, we increased the number of clubs participating in the first division from 10 to 15 clubs, and the same applies to the second division teams from 10 to 12 teams, and we also launched the third division competition with the participation of 12 teams, and therefore we now have 57 clubs in different regions.” The degrees, while previously, the number was approximately 31 clubs.”

He continued, “We have 7,000 registered players in the Football Association’s statements, and we seek to double these numbers in the future, because this number is very small, compared to countries close to the Emirates, so we saw that we should raise the number of registered players to 20 or 25 thousand players even We can work to discover talents who can compete and benefit the teams and thus achieve our desired ambitions.”

He added, “Currently we have a 20% increase in the number of players registered in the statements of the Federation, and this matter was one of the goals we set, and we have also increased the number of football academies from 38 registered to 86 academies, and they come with a different thought, and part of them is Arab, another European and a third from South America, and its goal is It is the rehabilitation, training and discovery of talents in the UAE, and a large part of them reside in the country and we did not benefit from them due to the conditions and regulations of the game that did not allow their participation, but the matter is different now and we have amended the regulations that allow their participation in the future in our clubs and its stages.”

Citizen judgment

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid drew attention to other organizational and administrative successes achieved by the union during the two years, other than the success of the arbitration development project, and opened the door to the presence of foreign rule, which contributed to raising the level of national governance according to the studies carried out by the technical management of the committee, and other successes that have already been achieved.

Development will not be achieved by the “citizen player” alone

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid spoke about his evaluation of the experience of the resident players and the decision to increase their number. He said: “For this category, we are 50 years old in football, and the main goal was the Emirati player, and good results were certainly achieved, but those results did not achieve the desired goals, and therefore we had to search About changes and improvements to the system to reach higher levels, and we saw that reaching these levels will not be achieved by the citizen players alone, but by involving the resident players and those born in the state, and here their role will not be to obtain the seats of the citizen player, but to create a strong competition between them, and thus we get the best citizen talents to join with The best talent from the residents.

He continued: We want the player who has great aspirations, desire and passion, makes sacrifices and always needs football to reach his goals. We do not want the amateur player who plays the game in his spare time, but we want a player who fights to achieve his dreams. I want to see a player who is His first and last goal is his football career, development and professionalism as a profession for him and a future for him and his family, and not as a hobby for free time.