On the eve of the fourth round of the F1 world championship, the values ​​on the field seem quite clear: Ferrari and Red Bull contending for the pot, with Mercedes currently the third force in the world championship.

It is up to the highly anticipated Emilia-Romagna GP, the first European in the world championship, to confirm or subvert the current assets in a scenario that could not be better: that of the Motor Valley, the flagship of international motoring and motorsport.

The Imola track is one of the old style ones: very fun and challenging for the drivers, as it is often treacherous. It features 18 curves, although there are only three really challenging braking sections, with all the others being medium or low intensity.

Thanks to their simulation tools, the MegaRide technicians analyzed the thermal exchanges involving the tires: from the graph, which proposes a comparison between the longitudinal friction power generated in Imola and that of Sakhir, in Bahrain, the difference in heat to which the tires are subjected. Imola is therefore neither a particularly demanding circuit for the brakes, nor a stressful one for the tires in traction and braking.

The thermal exchanges of the tires compared between Imola on the left and Sakhir on the right Photo by: MegaRide

Even the lateral loads are not high, even if the Emilian circuit, nicknamed the small Nurburgring, is very technical, and it is important to better interpret the various braking sections and keep a good pace, to face the different ups and downs and the different variants that characterize it. .

From a thermal point of view, there are no major stresses on the tires. From the simulations conducted by the MegaRide team, the curves proposed below were obtained, in which the internal tread core temperature reached in a single lap on the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack was represented.

Imola: here are the heat exchanges recorded on the four tires Photo by: MegaRide

The tires most stressed, given the counterclockwise travel, are the right ones. The most critical sections of the track are the Villeneuve variant (curve 5-6) and the two Rivazza (curve 17-18). The Villeneuve variant is a fast left-right that significantly engages the right front tire which suffers a lot in support in the first left corner traveled at considerable speed.

The two of the Rivazza are tackled after the Variante Alta, immediately after a change in slope: there is the risk of having tires that are too hot, as the braking is the most demanding of the entire circuit, and of suffering from understeer, which is also strongly affected by the new ones. technical regulations. This situation is certainly to be avoided given the very long straight to be tackled.

It is not a track where it is easy to overtake, also thanks to the narrow carriageway, with the starting straight being the only point where it is possible to try to gain positions.

Strategies will therefore be fundamental, with the various teams trying to limit the number of stops, also given the length of the pit lane and the time that can be lost for a pit stop.

The choices made by Pirelli, whose softer compound brought to Imola is the C3, will help a strategy with few stops, despite the high abrasiveness of the track, which at the same time ensures high grip but also high wear. The very structure of the new 18-inch tires should limit the heat generated on the track, allowing you to better preserve the tires and contain pit stops.