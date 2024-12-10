Foods that contain omega 3, vitamin K and folic acid contribute to improve memory and promote the development of the nervous system. Including them in the diet helps reduce the risk of suffering from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

When thinking about these nutrients, fish and spinach come to mind, but there is a food that can boast of being a source of them: beet. It is a product rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants.

The beet can be eat cooked in salads, hummus, juices and as a garnish, puree or soup. It can be made grated, in sauce or in dressings.

The Beet promotes blood flow in certain areas of the brainwhich optimizes its operation. It has been proven to stimulate cognitive functions and improve the ability to make decisions quickly.

A study revealed that Combining exercise with beet juice increases connectivity in the brain areas that control movement, helping to keep the brain more agile and young. It also activates the functions of the frontal lobe, which is related to memory and decision making.

Other benefits of beets

The betalains They are the natural compounds responsible for the dark reddish color of beets. These have powerful antioxidant properties and, according to research carried out in Italy, They have the ability to destroy colon cancer cells.

The beets are rich in nitrates which, when they come from natural plant sources, are beneficial for health. Bacteria present in the mouth transform nitrates into nitrites, which are then converted into nitric oxide, which increases blood flow to various organs, improving tissue oxygenation.

Consume beet juice on a daily basis can have positive effects on the blood pressure, which reduces the risk of stroke, strokes, heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems.

Eating beets can help you improve your running performance. A 2009 study showed that drinking beet juice increases physical endurance in high-intensity activities by up to 16%. According to research from 2012, participants who consumed beets ran 5% faster in the last 1.8 km of a 5 kilometer race, compared to those who had not consumed it.