According to the United States Census Bureau, 95.4 percent of the population of Hialeah, in Miami-Dade, Florida, is of Latino descent; 93.1 percent of its inhabitants use Spanish as their main language, while only 6.4 percent communicate in English. The importance of Spanish is such and the city has so many Latinos that two-thirds of the people rate their command of English as “not very good.”

The city, which is part of the Miami metropolitan area, is considered a meeting point for the Cuban community, whose first settlements occurred in 1959, a result of the revolution on the island. So much so that 75 percent of the population has Cuban origins. Currently, it has also become a destination for Latin migrants.

The mayor of the city of Hialeah has expressed concern about the increase in migrants in the area.

The migrant crisis facing Hialeah



The second largest city in Miami-Dade County, Hialeah is on the verge of a crisis due to the arrival of Latin American migrants, according to Mayor Esteban Bovo. “We see some things that worry us, the increase in rents, traffic, many children in our schools”the official said in an interview with cnn.

The city where more Spanish is spoken than English and whose inhabitants have strong Latin roots, It has become the destination for thousands of migrants. “It may be that 50, 70 percent, of those people end up in South Florida and, possibly, half of them, in Hialeah,” explains the official, who is concerned about this situation. “This is not California, New York or a big state that maybe can take on all the burden,” says the politician.

In recent years, The number of migrants who have arrived in the city has had an impact on the real estate market, which presents increasingly higher rents, as well as traffic and services. The mayor believes that the city should seek advice from experts in urban planning to address the problem of affordable housing, with the intention of continuing to keep the needs of its residents covered.