The diffusion indicator of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which shows the percentage of items with price increases, went from 65% in January to 57% in February. The information is from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The diffusion of food items went from 65% in January to 56% in February.

The diffusion of non-food items went from 65% in January to 58% in February.



