Tom Cruise already saw “The Flash” and has been completely impressed with the result. After having saved the cinema with the incredible box office of “Top Gun: Maverick” —this according to Steven Spielberg’s own words—, the actor and producer made an unexpected comment about the film starring Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton. His reaction not only reached the director Andy Muschietti, but also to the media and could mean an important precedent for DC Comics and the new organization of Warner Bros. Discovery. What did he say and why is it so important?

Tom Cruise on “The Flash”: is it cinema or not?

The story comes from THR and points out that after a meeting of Tom Cruise with David Zaslav (the CEO of Warner Bros Discovery), the protagonist of “Mission Impossible” requested to be allowed to see “The Flash” after Zaslav told him about how amazing the movie about the DC Universe superhero was.

Ezra Miller as Flash and Michael Keaton as Batman. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

Thus, an advance copy of the already finished tape —and which is still being released in a few months— was sent to Beverly Hills directly to the Cruise’s housewho could be one of the first to see it around the world.

His reaction? The movie icon was absolutely in awe of everything he saw and noted that it was everything audiences could have hoped it would be. “This is the kind of movie we need right now”he explained.

Tom Cruise is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood. Photo: AFP

So positive were his impressions that Tom had no choice but to call director Andy Muschietti to congratulate him and express how entertaining the film had been for him. Undoubtedly, an achievement for the Argentine, who is still waiting for the arrival of his film to theaters.

The value of Tom Cruise’s word

But why is Cruise’s word so important to the movie? Well, it turns out that during the pandemic —the worst moment in history for the film industry— “Top Gun: Maverick” was about to be released via streaming, but Tom himself refused to let this happen, because he believed that the tape should get to movie theaters first.

Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg met again in a pre-Oscar 2023 meeting. Photo: GLR

And I could not have been more right, because once the pandemic passed and theaters began to receive people in the cinema, the box office of “Top Gun: Maverick” exceeded 1,000 million dollars worldwide and showed that the seventh art was still above streaming. As Spielberg himself said: “You saved Hollywood’s ass.”