The new “The Flash” movie would be the last that Ezra Miller plays the crimson speedster. Will it be worth the wait?

After months of waiting, DC and Warner Bros. have finally released the first official trailer for “The Flash”. The trailer exposes a gigantic multiversal event for Barry Allen, who now stars alongside Supergirl and Batman in an explosive adventure that promises to reboot the DCEU forever. The film will be released on June 16 this year.

“The Flash” – official synopsis

worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel through time and change the events of the past. But when her attempt to save the family from him inadvertently alters the future, Barry is trapped in a reality where General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no superheroes to turn to.

That is, unless Barry can bring a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian…even if it’s not the one he’s looking for.

Ultimately, in order to save the world he finds himself in and return to the future he knows, Barry’s only hope is to escape it for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to restart the universe?

“The Flash” will be released in theaters on June 15. Photo: Warner Bros.

“The Flash” – cast

In addition to Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, “The Flash” includes:

Michael Keaton as Batman

Ben Affleck as Batman

Sasha Calle as Supergirl

Michael Shannon as General Zod

Ron Livingston as Henry, Barry’s father

Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen