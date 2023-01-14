David Coulthard believes that most Formula 1 drivers are very boring people.

Soon it will be that time again: a new season of Drive to Survive is about to happen. On February 24th we can go wild again and binge watch to see what the creators of last season have made. Now you would say ‘but we’ve already seen the season, haven’t we?’. But yes, we also know that Netflix always manages to make something ‘special’ of the season and build storylines that may not have been there at all.

It is said to be not too bad this year, also because our hero Max Verstappen is central. Max was not happy with how Lando Norris, among others, was portrayed by the show’s creators. He wanted more realism. According to Max, there is now, which is why he has let go of his aversion to the circus. That may also play a part in this Drive to Survive is a ridiculous success.

Where our hero thinks the drama is all a bit whipped up, David ‘the jaw’ Coulthard does not agree with him. He argues that it is necessary for Netflix to give reality a certain charge that is not actually there. If only because, according to him, the drivers are generally very boring. By placing quotes a bit creatively, they at least seem a bit more interesting, says the Scot. Versus quality publication Balls.ie says ‘DC’:

I do see an ongoing interest in this…not scripted, but edited version of the reality. Some of the drivers spoke about that, some of the conversations being placed in places they weren’t entirely happy about. The reality is if it wasn’t done like that it wouldn’t be anywhere near as interesting or as fun. It’s part of the show and it’s part of the entertainment. It makes them all seem more interesting than they are. Most of the drivers are bloody boring, to be honest! Netflix makes them seem quite interesting! David Coulthard, himself is not boring

Whose deed. Are you already looking forward to the new season of DtS? Let us know in the comments!

