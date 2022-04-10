Can you imagine living longer just by changing your geographic location? Although they say that death comes to everyone, scientists have investigated how long a person who lives in certain locations in the world can extend his life.

we tell you in which places people tend to increase their longevity, but first, a little background.

In 2012, scientist Dan Buettner set out to investigate why some populations lived longer than others. After years traveling the world, he published the book ‘The Secret of the Blue Zones: Eat and Live Like the Healthiest People on the Planet’, in which he revealed the secret of ‘eternal youth’.

In said publication, Buettner presented a nutrition plan extracted from the diet of people living in the blue zones of the worldproviding recipes with ingredients that promised to extend longevity and promote healthier habits on a daily basis.

And although this sounds like another hoax from the famous nutrition books, the truth is that ‘the blue zones’ were a revolutionary discovery in science.

What are the blue zones?

In an interview for ‘National Geographic’, the author explained the concept in a simple way: “It is a term for our project, but it has been used loosely to describe the parts of the world where people live the longest”.

According to him, these zones are defined by people who reach 100 years or more, or who have higher life expectancy than other areas, or where their mortality rate is much lower.

To reach this conclusion, It was discovered that there were several elements that influencedamong them, the genetic factor, climate, natural areas, healthy food, community life and the health system.

So, after having walked the world, Buettner revealed the five cities that comply as blue zones.

1. Sardinia, Italy

“In almost the entire world, for every man who reaches 100 years of age, there are five women who reach that age, here the ratio is one to one”, assured Dan Buettner for the scientific magazine.

And it is that in this region, older people are considered a vital part of the communitytheir contribution keeps them active and moving, so their health is very good.

Their diet includes goat’s milk, ground barley, fennel and milk thistle infusion. Additionally, they have a high consumption of legumes and wine that are fermented in their own community.

2. Okinawa, Japan

This island fulfills one of the essential aspects of healthy living: physical activity. Unlike the hundreds of gyms in some cities, in this territory it is the same geography that helps to exercise autonomously in everyday activities.

According to ‘El Clarín’, on this island there are elderly men who live around 84 years and women who reach 90 years and more.

Their diet is also key, as they eat everything that is grown in the same territory and is based on tofu, sweet potatoes and turmeric, superfoods that help prevent diseases.

Furthermore, in this region have support networks called ‘Moai’, which help to generate connections and thus avoid depression and loneliness.

3. Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica

This peninsula is the largest in that country, bordering the Gulf of Papagayo to the north and the Gulf of Nicoya to the south. It is the only Latin American territory on the list.

Despite the fact that a few years ago it was an abandoned territory and rather isolated from the state, hard work is still a common point among its inhabitants, which keeps them active and in good physical condition.

Nicoya Peninsula (Costa Rica).

The scientist affirms that faith, optimism, trust and a strong and intense network of family and social relationships are essential for many of them to be so long-lived.

The diet of its population is based on cereals, tropical fruits and vegetables that contribute to a very healthy life.

4. Icaria Island, Greece

With a warm climate and ample places to exercise, this blue zone is located 19 kilometers southwest of Samos. In this small territory, people live eight years longer than the average with all his mental faculties almost intact.

According to the expert, an essential factor is their diet: “What makes them unique is that they eat a lot of potatoes. Their consumption of legumes is also high. Perhaps the most interesting ingredients are the vegetables they call hortawhich look like the kind of weeds that the Department of Transportation would get out of the way if they found them on the side of the road.”

In addition, he recommends naps of 30 minutes and the good wine that is drunk there, since they prevent cardiovascular diseases.

5. Loma Linda, Calif.

This small community gathers around a common place: the Seventh-day Adventist Church, since they are a very religious population. This fact seems to be one of the factors that helps them in their late old age, which makes them live 10 years longer than the California average.

His strict religious diet does not contemplate red meat, coffee and alcohol. Instead, provide a diet rich in whole grains, water, nuts, vegetables, fresh fruits and legumes.

In addition, as they have a constant meeting place, the church, they promote socialization and trust in others among their inhabitants.

