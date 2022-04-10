F1 (AUSTRALIA) | CLASSIFICATION

The show ends at the wall

Yesterday there was a French single-seater driven by a two-time world champion who was able to take pole. Fernando Alonso challenged the dominance of Ferrari and Red Bull with a lap that could have placed him first. However, a hydraulic failure put an end to everything. Consequently, Sainz could not make his return and when he returned to the garage he could not start the engine, he left the track late and he could only be ninth, one place ahead of Alonso.

Charles Leclerc starts from polewith Verstappen and Pérez behind. McLaren resurrection with Norris quarterI am Ricciardo seventh. In between, the Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell.