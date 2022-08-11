The production has encountered numerous obstacles, but its producer renews the hopes of the fans.

There were not a few users who celebrated the news that Five Nights at Freddy’s will have its own movie. This was announced 7 years ago, but the production has run into numerous obstacles that endanger the future of the project. In this way, the adaptation has been changing hands until ending up in Blumhouse Productionsan American film studio that has carved a niche for itself in the market for its low-budget horror films.

Jason Blum shares footage of how they build Freddy FazbearWe hadn’t heard from the film in a while, but the CEO of Blumhouse Productions, Jason Blum, encouraged fans of the franchise last March with the promise that soon we would receive news about the movie. And now he reiterates his intention to continue the project with an image in which we see how they mount freddy fazbearthe best-known animatronic of the group.

“It’s great to work with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop,” says Blum in a tweet posted on his personal account. “His experience and skill with animatronics is absolutely amazing!” The CEO accompanies this message with a photograph in which we see a professional building the animatronic that, due to his bow tie and the microphone he holds in his hand, we recognize as Freddy Fazbear.

What do we know about the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie?

The project had narrative threads that were very difficult to scriptThroughout 7 years, this adaptation has left us several news to take into account. However, many of them show that the path traveled by those responsible has been most hilly. Both Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon, creator of the game, claimed back in 2020 that they had been forced to discard many stories for the film, since the project had narrative threads that were very difficult to script. A problem to which was added the departure of Chris Columbus in September 2021, despite the fact that the shooting date was scheduled for the spring of that year.

However, Jason Blum has been responsible for encouraging fans of the saga ensuring that, despite all the obstacles, the film was scheduled for 2023. In this way, it only remains to wait for Blumhouse Productions to share more news about the project. But, if you are only interested in Five Nights at Freddys because of its video games, we encourage you to read a special by colleague Marc Rollan in which he reviews the origin of this saga through a creator who went from developing Christian games to horror.

More about: Five Nights at Freddy’s and Movie.