





(Reuters) – Petrobras said on Thursday that two of its refineries broke production records for S-10 diesel (with lower sulfur content) in July.

In a statement on its website, the company said that the Paulínia Refinery (Replan), in São Paulo, and the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap), in Rio Grande do Sul, produced, respectively, 3.196 million and 1.404 million barrels of the product. last month.

The two units also posted record sales of the S-10 diesel in July, according to the company. Replan sold 1.967 million barrels of fuel and Refap sold 1.302 million.

“The strategy for Petrobras’ refining park always seeks its most efficient use, observing the market demand for each product, and the alternatives for supplying oil and derivatives”, Petrobras said in the note.

The production records come amid the proximity of the period of greatest demand for diesel in the country, according to the Brazilian government, between September and November.

Refap is one of three refineries that are part of the divestment agreement signed with Cade in 2019 and that have not yet been sold.

The S-10, less polluting than the S-500, is used in all diesel vehicles produced after 2012.

(By Rafaella Barros)







