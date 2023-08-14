Classic or groundbreaking, with discretion by flag or in the purest Rosalía style. The reality is that the nails are a part of the fundamental ‘look’. Especially in the summer, when the manicure acts as a tan enhancer and decorates as much as jewelry or any other accessory.

The preference for tones or decoration changes from season to season, like the wardrobe, so the warmer months influence, and a lot, when choosing the design that will accompany us for a period of time. These are the five trends that predominate this summer:

Revamped French manicure

The traditional French manicure does not go out of style, but it reinvents itself. The iconic white finish, considered boring and even outdated, loses ground against color. It is a trend open to endless options that adapt to the style and personality: all the ends of the same tone, variation between them to obtain an ‘ombré’ style or throw yourself fully into multicolor. This trend is a guaranteed success and avoids the puzzle of choosing a decoration that matches the selected base nail polish.



Nail design with fluorescent tones.



The most striking tones are the great protagonists of summer. They enhance the tan and perfectly complement the simplest ‘outfits’. Its more daring character encourages it to be used in ‘monocolor’ mode, that is, without the need to add more pigments to the design.

The most daring version invites you to play with the ‘mismatchet’, or what is the same, with the combination of the neon palette on each of the nails. As a middle point would be the inverted French, which brings the contrast of the tips to the area of ​​the cuticles in the shape of a crescent, which gives a less ornate finish and just as summery. Among the neon tones, fuchsia, intense orange or electric green stand out in particular.



Manicure with pastel tones.



These polishes gain popularity with the wardrobe change. It is a trend that is repeated every year for its simplicity and elegance. And it is that they provide a fresher and more summery aspect. The range includes rose quartz, mint green, soft tangerine orange, light yellow, baby blue and lavender purple. Being a less showy design, many people choose to take a different tone on each nail, achieving a kind of rainbow but in a pastel version.



White nails.



Its clean and delicate appearance does not fail in the height of summer, especially for those who achieve tanned skin. White enamel allows innovation with new techniques, which break the classic without losing its essence. Thus, you can opt for a glazed manicure, better known as ‘glazed nails’, which have a sugary look with a semi-translucent mother-of-pearl finish.



Baby boomer.



It is a design that looks good at any time of the year, but with a mix between white and makeup pink you get a winning bet for summer. This trend starts from the cuticle with the pink tone and, as the brush moves across the surface, the pigment progressively degrades to give way to white, which reaches its most pristine appearance at the edge.