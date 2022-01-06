The numerous changes introduced in the technical regulations of Formula 1, which will come into force starting from season 2022, have already attracted the attention of the general public to the possible scenarios that will materialize on the track and in the world championship standings, both drivers and manufacturers. Waiting to attend the presentations of the cars, as well as the first km they will cover in the pre-season tests before their debut in Bahrain – between 18 and 20 March – the official website of Formula 1 has tried to anticipate five good resolutions that could take shape during the season, with the hope of being able to attend one of the most hard-fought and spectacular championships ever:

1 – Four world champions in the first six places in the world rankings

The great world championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in 2021 it puts the latter in the conditions of being able to renew the challenge also in view of the next season. While the Dutchman of Red Bull will seek a welcome encore after his first success in the world championship, the British of Mercedes will try to conquer the eighth title in his career, which would allow him to break Michael Schumacher’s all-time record. Furthermore, the developments of the cars planned for 2022 could allow a Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel – also belonging to the category of world champions – to be able to improve their performances in 2021, so much so that they will be placed in the top six at the end of the year.

2 – All teams will win at least one podium

Eight out of ten teams tasted the excitement of the podium during the 2021 world championship, with the only ones Alfa Romeo and Haas who have failed to grasp this feat. In any case, the Swiss team could recover also thanks to the experience of Valtteri Bottas, in his first year with the team from Hinwil. At the same time, Haas – the only one to not have scored points last season – could make the most of the development work. completely dedicated to the single-seater of 2022 which has been going on for several months now, and which would allow the Americans to take away some satisfaction. In addition to this, we must not forget the study of all the other remaining teams, with the latter that could alternate on the podium in a season that promises to be very open to any result.

3 – Russell fighting for the title

The 2nd place conquered in Belgium, albeit in a fake race, at the wheel of the Williams highlighted in the best way the talent of the young English driver, already glimpsed in 2020 in the Sakhir GP with Mercedes. The former Grove driver will face 2022 with Mercedes, where he will have the opportunity to show off all his qualities with a top team. Second formula1.com, the 22-year-old could also get into the fight for the world title. In the worst case, ie in the event of a defeat, the Englishman would not go beyond the third position.

4 – Sainz will win his first race

The four podiums won by the Spaniard in his first year at Ferrari have resulted in one score staff higher than that of Charles Leclerc, in Maranello since 2019. For this reason, Sainz Jr. could take advantage of the improvements of the Red to win the first success in Formula 1, which would come seven years after his debut in the Circus.

5 – Tsunoda will conquer more than one podium

The last of the five scenarios imagined for 2022 finally focused on the Japanese of AlphaTauri, who will compete in his second year in Formula 1. The young Japanese raced a 2021 studded with ups and downs, but ended in 4th place. in Abu Dhabi. The improvements implemented during the season, therefore, could be the springboard to experience the joy of the podium, even in more than one circumstance.