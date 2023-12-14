River Plate was champion of the Professional League of Argentine soccer, in the first half of this year 2023, with Martín Demichelis' team finishing first in the 27-date tournament, with 61 points, nine more than Talleres de Córdoba.
Now, after having been left out of the 2023 League Cup in the semifinals (they lost on penalties against Rosario Central after 0 to 0 in the 90 minutes), they will have to closely follow the final of that tournament between the “Canallas” and Platense, that left Godoy Cruz out also due to penalties, to know which of them will be his rival in this Champions Trophy 2023.
For more news about River
Although the sporting year was not so positive for the “Millonarios” fans, since in addition to the aforementioned, they quickly said goodbye to the Copa Libertadores (in the round of 16 vs. Inter de Porto Alegre), Micho's team has the aforementioned and other four finals pending to be played. Which are? Let's go one by one.
On December 22 of this year, River will seek to close its official performance in good shape, facing the winner of the League Cup (Platense or Rosario Central, playing this Saturday the 16th).
Mouth won the 19/20 Super League and that is why it had to compete for the 2020 Champions Trophy, but the Super League Cup champion (later the name changed to the Diego Maradona Cup) was also “Xeneize” and that is why its rival came out of a tiebreaker between the two runners-up, River and Banfield, with “Millo” winning 3 to 2. However, there is no date for this match….
This defining clash also will have to play against Boca, for the 19/20 Super League obtained by “Xeneize”. Boca qualified for the 2021 Argentine Super Cup by winning that title, but as it was also the champion of the 2020 Argentine Cup, the rival will be River since it was second in the Super League that year. There is no set date either..
Having been champion of the 2023 Professional League, River was waiting for the winner of the Argentine Cup, which was Estudiantes after having defeated Defensa 1-0 in the defining match. It will be in 2024, still no date.
Finally, the 2024 International Super Cup appears, a tournament that was created last year and pits the first in the Annual Table (River) against the winner of the Champions Trophy. Of course, his rival is not yet known, because if River wins the TdC against Platense or Central, his rival will be second in the annual table, Talleres; If they lose, they will play against “Calamar” or “Canalla”.
|
TOURNAMENT
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2023
|
PLATENSE OR CENTRAL
|
12-22-23
|
CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2020
|
MOUTH
|
TO CONF
|
SUP ARG 2021
|
MOUTH
|
TO CONF
|
SUP ARG 2024
|
STUDENTS
|
TO CONF
|
SUP INT 2024
|
PLATENSE, CENTRAL OR WORKSHOPS
|
TO CONF
#finals #River #Plate #pending #play
Leave a Reply