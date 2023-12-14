Home page World

The diagnosis of a 37-year-old woman from France caused an international stir: she was diagnosed with a rare pregnancy that is life-threatening.

Paris — A 37-year-old woman suffered from extreme abdominal pain for days without being able to explain the cause. When she finally goes to the emergency room after ten days, she receives the surprising diagnosis: she is 23 weeks pregnant.

However, this is not a normal pregnancy: the baby is not in the uterus. Also in Kassel recently the rare pregnancy of a young pharmacist caused a stir – and is even referred to there as the “little miracle of Kassel”.

Abdominal pregnancy: Extreme risks for mother and child

The responsible doctors in France, Guillaume Gorincour and Malik Boukerrou, reported in New England Journal of Medicine about their spectacular find: “The ultrasound examination revealed a thickened uterine lining, an empty uterus and an abdominal pregnancy,” they explain there. An abdominal pregnancy is a phenomenon in which the fertilized egg implants in the abdominal cavity instead of in the uterus. This only occurs in about one percent of pregnancies outside the uterus.

Ectopic pregnancies, i.e. pregnancies in which the fetus grows in the lining of the fallopian tube, are more common. They pose a major health risk for affected women because abdominal bleeding and other complications can occur. Such a pregnancy is also dangerous for the fetus. In most cases the newborns are not viable. Due to the high risks, an abdominal pregnancy is usually terminated with medication or surgery. The number of abortions has been increasing in Germany since 2022.

Doctors make a rare discovery in a woman with abdominal pain: Woman stays in the hospital for a month

For the 37-year-old, it was already too late to terminate the pregnancy at the time of diagnosis. The doctors therefore decide to continue the pregnancy for another six weeks and then initiate a cesarean section. With spectacular results: the woman and her baby are doing well. She gives birth to the normally developed child after 29 weeks. Due to the severity of the procedure, the patient remains in the hospital for almost a month and her baby is in the intensive care unit for two months.

David Hackney, a doctor from Cleveland in the US, tells the Medical Journal Medpage Today, that this type of pregnancy is “the rarest of the rare”. He personally has never seen a case like this. Strange pregnancies continue to amaze all over the world: In Africa, a 70-year-old woman recently gave birth to twins, making her the oldest mother in Africa.

Abdominal pregnancies usually have to be terminated

There are various factors that can promote an ectopic pregnancy. The Munich Clinic According to this, previous abdominal operations, the IUD as a contraceptive or artificial insemination, among other things, can increase the risk of an abdominal pregnancy.

In the first few weeks, this is no different from a normal pregnancy and is therefore difficult for those affected to recognize: the period stops and a pregnancy test is positive. Only the gynecologist is able to make the diagnosis and then act accordingly. An abortion often has to be performed. In the interview she speaks Gynecologist Nora Szász from Kassel talks about abortion, hoping to get rid of the existing stigma about it. (jus)