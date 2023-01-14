This Spanish Super Cup has given us the opportunity to once again enjoy a Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid after they beat Real Betis and Valencia respectively in the semifinals. The Catalans could get what would mean their first title of the season while Real Madrid have the opportunity to win their second title after lifting the European Super Cup at the beginning of the season against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Here we leave you Xavi Hernández’s 5 concerns regarding this match:
Real Madrid, apart from being the great rival of the culé team, is a tough rival. Those from Barcelona have managed to beat the meringues, in official competition, two of the last nine games, the last one was zero to four in the second leg of last season’s league championship.
One of the problems of FC Barcelona in recent years is the defensive aspect, the group coached by Xavi Hernández gets a goal with very little, without a doubt it is one of the issues that Xavi Hernández will have to worry about.
Since he came to the FC Barcelona bench, the coach has not managed to lift any of the titles he has played and is now 90 minutes away from being able to raise what would be his first award with the Catalans to heaven.
One of the things for which this team is most criticized is that at the moment of truth they are not capable of living up to expectations. It happened to him in the Champions League this season and in the Europa League last season. Xavi will surely try to reverse the situation.
Ballon d’Or winner. Karim is always a problem for the team he faces, he is currently the Madrid club’s top scorer.
#concerns #Xavi #Hernández #face #Real #Madrid #Spanish #Super #Cup
Leave a Reply