Journalist Kariane Costa takes charge of the state-owned company; transition process will be composed of 4 women

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) changed on Friday (13.jan.2023) the board of EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação). The decision was published in an extra edition of the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full of the decrees (77 KB)

The new president of EBC will be journalist Kariane Costa, who is a representative of employees at Consad (the company’s Board of Directors) and who should lead the transition process to the new team that will be implemented in the coming months.

In the decree, the president Glen Lopes Valente, the director general Roni Baksys Pinto and the directors of Journalism, Sirlei Batista, of Finance and People Administration, Márcio Kazuaki Fusissava, and of Operations, Engineering and Technology, Pedro Marcos, were dismissed from their positions in the company. Boszczovski.

The Director of Content and Programming, Denilson Morales da Silva, who is a career employee at EBC, remains in his position.

The Minister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency), Paulo Pimenta, appointed 4 more women for the transition process, who will assume advisory or management positions:

Rita Freire chairman of the Board of Trustees of the EBC who was removed after President Michel Temer took office;

Juliana Cezar Nunes a public employee at the company and a member of the union and general coordinator of the a public employee at the company and a member of the union and general coordinator of the SJPDF (Union of Professional Journalists of the Federal District);

Nicole Briones , journalist; and

Flavia Filipinijournalist.

“The composition of the transition process, bringing together employees from the company, but also representatives of society and professionals in the area, shows our commitment to public communication and to the integrity and strengthening of the EBC”said Pepper.

KARIANE COSTA

In 2022, Kariane Costa, as Consad’s advisor, confidentially requested that investigations be carried out regarding moral harassment within the institution. At the time, there was an attempt to dismiss the professional, who would have been accused of slander and defamation.

At the time, the Union of Professional Journalists of São Paulo published that the possible dismissal of Kariane Costa would be “a retaliation against any worker who dares to question the equipment to which he was subjected to EBC”.

The National Committee in Defense of Public Companies also repudiated the case and asked that the dismissal process was annulled.

On September 9, 2022, EBC journalists held demonstrations Simultaneous calls in the 3 branches of the broadcaster (Federal District, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo) against the threat of Kariane’s resignation. At least 230 workers rallied against the measure.

With information from Brazil Agency.