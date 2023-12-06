Al Dhafra (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the first stage of the Al Dhafra Grand Kingfishing Championship for men and women will begin tomorrow, as part of the kingfishing season in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and will continue until December 9 in Al Selaa City in Al Dhafra, as part of the Marine Sellada Festival. .

The tournament includes 3 stages, for which 60 prizes are allocated in the men’s and women’s categories, with a total value of two million and 60 thousand dirhams. 20 prizes worth 460 thousand dirhams were allocated to the first stage, while 20 prizes were allocated to the second stage worth 680 thousand dirhams, and 20 prizes were allocated to the third stage worth 920 dirhams. One thousand dirhams.

The tournament aims to preserve marine safety from overfishing, in accordance with the state’s laws and regulation of kingfishing, and to preserve traditional heritage competitions that express the UAE’s maritime heritage, revive local maritime heritage, introduce the coasts and islands of the Al Dhafra region, and create an opportunity for amateurs to practice traditional fishing. Activate and spread the hobby of fishing, reviving the spirit of fair competition among fishing enthusiasts, in addition to widespread participation, and making the competition seasonal for fishing enthusiasts.

The organizing committee specified the permitted method of fishing in the tournament, using the hook and winch method. Fishing using all types of hooks (al-hiyali, prism, nylon, marine gun, winch, or bow and all other means) is not permitted.

The conditions for the tournament are to adhere to security and safety conditions in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations, and to film a video showing the stages of catching the fish up to the moment it is weighed, while the minimum weight for participation will be 25 kg for the men’s category and 10 kg for the women’s category.

The competition is also open to citizens, residents and visitors of the UAE, and hunting is available to participants in all areas of the country where hunting is permitted.