About 500 male and female citizens, including high school and university students, young people looking for work, and a number of career counselors in different universities, participated in the first sessions of “Nafees Talks”, via video communication technology, under the title “Be an active part of our first line of defense – the health sector.” “.

The introductory session focused on educating the targeted citizens about the importance of working in the private sector and motivating them to participate in the “Health Program” sponsored by the National Talent Competitiveness Council “Nafis” in cooperation with a number of national educational institutions.

The session was moderated by Widad Al-Shamlan, Director of the Career Guidance Department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, with the participation of Dr. Adel Saeed Sajwani, family medicine consultant at Fakeeh University Hospital, and Khadija Hassan Al-Amassi, Director of Quality Management in Nursing at Burjeel Medical City, with the participation of a number of officials and those interested.

At the beginning of the session, Al-Shamlan stressed the importance of working in the private sector and the promising job privileges it offers to Emirati human cadres, especially in the targeted vital economic sectors, foremost of which is the health sector, which calls for strengthening the labor market with Emirati cadres in various health specialties.

She referred to the package of qualitative advantages that the “health program” provides to the targeted citizens, as it offers 2,000 free scholarships, in addition to monthly bonuses, and the job opportunities it provides after fulfilling the requirements and passing the required conditions.

For his part, Dr. Adel Sajwani reviewed the importance of working and investing in the medical and health sectors, as it is an integrated and disciplined work system that includes dozens of different jobs. These jobs are led by Emirati human cadres.

Sajwani praised the “health program” launched by “Nafis” for the support and support it provides and real advantages that must be exploited by young citizens, noting that the health sector has proven its importance during the spread of the Corona pandemic, and pointed to the important and great humanitarian and professional role played by nursing teams various medical institutions as the first line of defense.

In response to the interventions of young people and participants, Dr. Adel Sajwani stressed the importance of exploiting the support opportunities provided by the UAE government to citizens of secondary and university students to join the health sector, pointing to the qualitative advantages that work in the private sector includes in terms of competitiveness and speed of professional development, which makes it the most attractive for what It offers exceptional opportunities for career advancement.

At the beginning of her intervention, Khadija Al-Amassi reviewed the various stages of her studies and how she was able to finish her bachelor’s study and even complete her master’s, stressing that her love for the nursing profession as the most humane profession had an active role in her academic and career success and enabled her to make the effort and face challenges.

She pointed to the importance of the nursing profession with its various specializations as a basic pillar that cannot be dispensed with or neglected in the medical and health system, stressing that the health sector provides wonderful opportunities and a promising future option for male and female citizens to study and then work with.

In her response to the interventions of young people and participants, Khadija Al-Amassi explained the need to take advantage of the positive opportunities offered by the health program to them, especially that it is carried out in cooperation with reputable educational institutions, which makes it an exceptional opportunity that should not be overlooked, pointing to the qualitative advantages offered by private sector institutions in terms of professional development and career advancement.

At the end of the session, Wedad Al-Shamlan called on citizens, students and job seekers, to register quickly to join the “health program” before August 14, in order to take advantage of the package of exceptional educational advantages and the quality job opportunities it provides.

It is noteworthy that female citizens and male citizens can register in the program by choosing the required educational institution by clicking on the link in the “Bio” page of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on the ministry’s social media platforms /

https://linktr.ee/mohre/ The website of the “Nafis” initiative also allows registration in the program, in addition to the initiative’s pages on social media.