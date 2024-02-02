Turin, the nudist beach infuriates residents. The naturist oasis on the banks of the Po

Turin is preparing to host the first nudist beach clubwill rise on the banks of Bit. But the newly announced project has already sparked a sea of ​​controversy. Wrath of the residents and environmentalists for this initiative. White sand, 4-seater loungers, a pool and secluded alcoves. The “Private tantra club“, the first naturist oasis of Turinwill be built on the right bank of the Po, the one opposite the nature reserve of Meisino. For the moment – we read in Corriere della Sera – there is only a construction site set up in an old construction warehouse swept away by the flood and abandoned for 12 years. The opening is scheduled for Junebut Walter Amerio, 40 years old, responsible for the project, has clear ideas.

“Will be a club for adults, libertine couples, singles and singles – explains Amerio, former owner of Hollywood, another Turin nightclub, to Il Corriere -. To enter you will need to register for the Tantra cultural association and pay the entrance fee. There will be a bar, a 12 by 6 meter swimming pool, the beach for sunbathing and the possibility of enjoying a few moments of intimacy.” And then the stage for the shows: “Nothing hard or porn, let's be clear, it's not part of our world. Here libertines will come, don't call us swingers, is a vulgar term. My partner and I have been working in this field for 20 years, we have just become grandparents and we are not swingers. I would define myself as an exhibitionist, a broad-minded person.” 5 months after the inauguration, the residents of the condominiums and villas on the foothills are disgusted by the arrival of “hordes of naked women and men on the banks of the Po“, and environmentalists are on a war footing for the damage to the ecosystem.