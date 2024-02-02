Everyone is saddened by Giorgio's sudden passing: he was 69 years old

A sad story occurred on Monte Baldo, located between Veneto and Trentino. Giorgio Piccoli he lost his life at the age of 69, after falling about 300 metres.

During a trip, wearing an ice ax and crampons, Giorgio Piccoli reached top Telegraph and then he prepared to go down the Hosanna Valley. It is not yet clear what happened to the man and how he lost his balance, the 69-year-old fell for 300 meters. A fall which, unfortunately, left him no escape.

Two other hikers, witnesses of the sad scene, raised the alarm to the rescuers. An 118 air ambulance immediately reached the scene, but the paramedics were unable to do anything. They were forced to declare the death of man. The body was later recovered and entrusted to law enforcement officers.

The news of Giorgio Piccoli's sudden and unexpected passing has shocked the entire community Avio community. Many people who knew him and who are remembering him in these hours with heartbreaking posts on social networks. He was described as a professional man, with a great passion and always committed to serving his beloved community.

The message of the First Citizen for the family of Giorgio Piccoli

The First Citizen Ivano Fracchetti He extended his condolences and closeness to the man's family. Here are his words:

A great person. A huge loss for the community he served for around 40 years, with professionalism, commitment and passion. The municipal administration and the community are close to the family in this loss. He has always been a point of reference for everyone, always present to help with any citizens' needs.

A great loss that has left an unfillable void in everyone's hearts. It is not yet clear what caused Giorgio's fall. The man could be slipped due to snow present along his journey.

In the same spot, in 2017, the 31-year-old slipped and died Enrico Venturi.