And the wheel of the European championships returned to rotation after the end of the World Cup in Qatar, with Argentina crowning France at the expense of a penalty shootout.

United played their first match after the decision to terminate Ronaldo’s contract, against the backdrop of an exciting interview conducted by the best player in the world 5 times, in which he criticized the club and its Dutch coach, Eric ten Hag.

United owed their victory to the Danish Christian Eriksen, who opened the scoring in the 27th minute, before adding Marcus Rashford II (57).

Ten Hag included 5 players who competed in the World Cup, the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes, the Brazilian Casemiro and the Dutchman Terrell Malacia, along with Rashford and Eriksen.

Burnley, who is being coached by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, fought his host at Old Trafford, before conceding with a close-range shot from Eriksen after a pass from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Rashford doubled the score nearly an hour after the starting whistle, after a wonderful individual effort, as he penetrated from the middle of the field into the Burnley penalty area and fired into the net.

Third Division Charlton beat Brighton 4-3 on penalties after they tied goalless, and Nottingham Forest beat Blackburn 4-1.

Wolverhampton, Southampton, Newcastle and Leicester City clubs booked their cards on Tuesday, while the fourth round ends Thursday with a summit meeting that brings together champions Manchester City and Liverpool.