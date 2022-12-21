Shock in Toronto over the homicide of a homeless man at the hands of eight minors

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The minors were charged with murder.
The Police of the Canadian city affirms that the girls would have met through social networks.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 21, 2022, 05:56 PM
The inhabitants of Toronto (Canada) are astonished by the bloody murder of a homeless man, presumably by eight underage women.
According to BBC News, eight teenage girls, aged between 13 and 16, were arrested and accused of stabbing to death a 59-year-old “homeless” man on the night of Saturday, December 17.
The mayor of Toronto (Canada), John Tory, himself referred to the event and said he was “deeply affected.”
“I am very saddened to know that a man has lost his life in this way,” Tory said last Tuesday.
The ruler was especially “affected” by the age of the defendants and the nature of the gang attack.
“I am very sad to know that a man has lost his life in this way.”
The girls were charged with murder for the stabbing of the man in the center of that Canadian city, authorities reported.
The police affirmed that the adolescents, apparently, they had met online before meeting in person on the night of the attackpossibly for the first time.
The authorities added that “it is very rare for young girls to commit these acts of armed violence, more typical of boys.”
Fernando Umana Mejia
Trends WEATHER
