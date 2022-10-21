Diego Zureck He is in the eye of the storm, after he is implicated in the criminal gang Los QR de la Estafa, led by Pamela Cabanillas. The former reality boy told his version of how he was contacted by the 18-year-old girl to sell the tickets for the Daddy Yankee concert, according to him, without knowing that they were false.

How would Pamela Cabanilla have contacted Diego Zurek?

In an interview for “Magaly TV, the firm”, the model assured that the young criminal wrote to him through Instagram, offering to join his resale team. She promised him that she was working with other influencers, but she had 12 tickets left over.

The report shows the contract that Diego Zurek signed with the scammer Pamela Cabanillas for the amount of S/ 9,600 soles. Even in the document clauses are read to prevent possible fraud; however, it was all part of a hoax.

“He told me that he had a direct contact at Teleticket. I apologize to all the people who have been affected by my fault, ”said the also soccer player.

Diego Zurek’s statement on fraud

After the list of those involved in the criminal gang Los QR de la Estafa came to light, Diego Zurek spoke through a statement on Instagram. There, he assured that he was also deceived with the supposed tickets to see Daddy Yankee.

“Some of us here had to pay the price for people with bad lives and fraudsters. They sell us tickets, insuring them 100%. I have returned 80% of the money to people, since I have to breastfeed, because of what they did to me. Between today and tomorrow I am closing the issue, by depositing a few more people to comply with everyone 100%, “said the former member of” This is war “.