The PTB leader in the Chamber, Paulo Bengtson (PTB-PA), told the Power 360 this Thursday (28.Apr.2022) that the indication of Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) for the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) is maintained until further notice.

The decision on the vacancy in the commission is exclusive to the party. In other words, Silveira’s departure can only take place on the initiative of the acronym.

Part of the media published on this 5th that deputies told the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that Silveira would leave the CCJ. This information was still unconfirmed. It was just a guess, although it was publicized as an almost fait accompli. read examples on here, on here and on here.

THE Power 360 found that government deputies moved to remove Silveira’s name from the CCJ. Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), government leader in the Chamber, denied.

According to the news published, the idea of ​​telling the Supreme Court that Silveira would not go to the CCJ would have the objective of appeasing the tempers with the Court, which condemned the deputy for a video in which he cursed ministers of the Court.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE DANIEL SILVEIRA

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) filed a complaint against the congressman for verbally assaulting and threatening STF ministers; incite animosity between the Armed Forces and the Court; and to encourage the attempt to prevent, with the use of violence or serious threat, the free exercise of the Judiciary Power.

Here’s the intact of the complaint (7 MB).

On February 16, 2021, Silveira was arrested, by order of Alexandre de Moraes, after having published a video with cursing, accusations and threats against members of the STF. In the content, the deputy also said that ministers received money to make decisions.

On April 20, he was sentenced by the Supreme to 8 years and 9 months in prison. The next day, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) granted the constitutional grace to the deputy, annulling the sentence decreed