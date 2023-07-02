The new and third reinforcement of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Erick Gutierrez, 28 years old, arrived in the city of Guadalajara to seal his bond with the rojiblanco team for the Apertura 2023 tournament.
It was through social networks where images of the player circulated, and later different media were able to confirm their arrival at the ‘Perla Tapatía’.
The former player of PSV Eindhoven He was received by the club’s staff at the Guadalajara International Airport and transported by means of an institutional vehicle. It will be in the next few days when Erick Gutierrez perform the physical and medical examinations to be officially announced.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The management to be made of the services of the national team, Erick Gutierrez in Chivas was carried out during the past days, which began with a survey to cover the midfield, a position that Veljko Paunovic requested to reinforce.
After being part of the Tricolor in the Concacaf Nations League, the player enjoyed his vacation in Los Mochis, Sinaloa.
Negotiations were accelerated by the board led by Fernando Hierro which was influenced by the start of the team’s activity in the 2023 Apertura, which will begin this Monday, July 3, against Club León.
Erick Gutierrez will be the third reinforcement of Chivas, after the additions of the goalkeeper Oscar Whalleycoming from lugo of the Second Division of Spain, as well as the scorer of MX Expansion League with the celaya, Ricardo Marin.
#images #Érick #Gutiérrez #rojiblanco #viral
Leave a Reply