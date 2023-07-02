The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, and clouds will appear in the east that may be cumulus in the afternoon, and it will be humid at night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and inland areas with a chance of fog or light mist formation, and the winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times exciting. to dust during the day.

Wind: southwesterly – northwesterly / 10 – 25, reaching 40 km / h.

Arabian Gulf: light to medium waves that may sometimes disturb westward during the day, while the first tide occurs at 14:18, the second tide at 00:34, the first tide at 07:42, and the second tide at 18:07.

Sea of ​​Oman: Light waves, while the first tide occurs at 10:10, the second tide at 20:56, the first tide at 15:50, and the second tide at 03:49.