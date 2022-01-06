But this matter is almost over, with new reports indicating that Liverpool is close to signing a new attacking star, who will compete with Senegalese Sadio Mane and Egyptian Mohamed Salah for their positions in the starting lineup.

Several English reports indicate that Liverpool is close to signing Colombian winger Luis Diaz, the star of Portuguese club Porto.

Reports indicated that Liverpool would pay approximately 72 million euros to sign the 24-year-old winger, a huge amount that the “Reds” have not spent since 2018.

Liverpool scored the last two “heavyweight” deals in 2018, when he signed Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk for nearly 90 million euros, and then Brazilian goalkeeper Alison Becker for 80 million euros.

Diaz presented a distinguished level with his country, Colombia, in the last Copa America, before he starred with Porto in the European Champions League, especially against Liverpool, in the group stage.

Diaz plays on the left wing, which is Sadio Mane’s favorite place, and he can also play on the right wing, Salah’s center.