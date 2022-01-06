There were 179 people on the flight from Milan, but only 160 passengers were tested: children and infants exempted from checks

Three / quarters of the passengers on board a flight landed in the city of Amritsar, in northern India, coming from Italy, tested positive for Covid-19. Indian authorities have said that the 125 people infected with the virus will be placed in solitary confinement. On the flight that took off from Milan, there were 179 people, reports the BBC, but only 160 passengers were tested, children and infants were exempted from checks. The flight was organized by a private company to bring Indian citizens working in Italy to Amritsar, the sacred city of Sikhism, the capital of Punjab.