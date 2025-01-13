Argentine scientists from the biotechnology company Kheiron Sa announced the birth of the first five genetically modified horses. Forbes Brazil He described the event as “an unprecedented achievement in science due to the possible impact on agriculture, veterinary medicine and in areas of genetic improvement.”

These animals were obtained by using stem cells for CRISPR-Cas9 cloninga technique known for its ability to make precise modifications. For the project of the biotech Argentina used a small part of a gene from one mare and introduced it into another. “This important scientific development was carried out in an extremely rigorous manner, meeting the strict requirements of the National Directorate of Bioeconomy and CONABIA,” explained Gabriel Vichera, scientific director of Kheiron Sa.

A precision genetic process

The CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technique, which earned Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuel Charpentier the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020, allows direct intervention in DNA to correct mutations or improve certain traits of a particular species. In the case of Argentine horses, scientists modified the MSTN gene, responsible for regulating muscle growth, to obtain horses with greater muscle power and speed. This genetic sequence is based on that of a prize-winning mare, “Polo Pureza”, included in the Hall of Fame of the Argentine Association of Polo Horse Breeders.

Although the project was endorsed by Argentina’s main regulatory bodies, such as the National Directorate of Bioeconomy and the National Consultative Commission for Agricultural Biotechnology (CONABIA), multiple scientists highlight the ethical implications, especially in relation to possible “genetic doping.” However, the CEO and founder of the company Daniel Sammartino celebrates that this technique positions the Argentine country at the global forefront, in what could be considered a challenging path in precision genetic progress: “The technique is innovative and could be used for to improve health and correct diseases. We comply with the appropriate permits and everything is in order.

In addition to its uses in the animal field, this gene editing technique has potentially revolutionary applications in medicine, as the treatment of diseases: sickle cell anemia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; in agriculture, with the development of plants more resistant to diseases, pests or adverse environmental conditions. Thanks to CRISPR-Cas9, it is possible to develop drought-resistant wheat and more pathogen-resistant rice, thus improving global food security. Additionally, gene editing can be used to manipulate the DNA of mosquitoes, making them unable to transmit diseases such as malaria.

