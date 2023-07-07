After just over a month, it’s finally time to see what the first character looks like in action. DLC of Street Fighter 6. Capcom Just released the official trailer for Rashid in SF6, which shows its gameplay and the release date for this month. The trailer seems to start with the introduction of the Master of Rashid for mode world tour of the game, so it will be interesting to see how the characters integrate DLC in the history of SF6.

Like many other returning characters in the game, Rashid you will also have access to his original costume Street Fighter V, which is shown briefly here. The gameplay begins with what looks like some new normal attacks that the wind-based fighter will have access to, as well as a flashier version of the air elbow of him, but that only scratches the surface. His career career SFV has returned and appears to have new cancel options, including a swipe that changes sides. Spinning Mixer, Whirlwind Shot, and Eagle Spike return as special moves from SFVplus some new moves where Rashid jumps and bounces on his tornadoes.

Super Rashid Kick appears to be his level 1 Super Art, which is a multi-hit version of his Eagle Spike, while his level 2 appears to be a new version of his Ysaar V-Trigger from SFV. We can also see the level 3 Super of Rashid, which causes him to blow up the opponent in a whirlwind which he jumps out of to hit them multiple times before crashing back to the ground in front of his audience. Along with the trailer, Capcom confirmed that Rashid will be released on July 24 as the first character DLC of the Year 1 Pass, although it can also be purchased separately. After RashidAKI, a new character, will be the second character DLC of SF6 which will arrive this fall, followed by Ed this winter and Akuma next spring. This week, Capcom also released Rashid’s Arrival Fight Pass to SF6, which adds new items to the game to unlock themed around Mr. Turbulent Winds here. You can check out the gameplay reveal trailer, as well as some 4K screenshots of Rashid in Street Fighter 6 next.

Via: EventHubs

Editor’s note: Very exciting and all until you open the wallet and a moth flies out. What we cannot deny is that incredible and memorable characters will continue to come to Street Fighter 6 throughout its entire life cycle.