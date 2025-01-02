After the end of 2024 with the arrival of thousands of migrants to the Canary Islands, 2025 has begun in the same way. This Wednesday a cayuco with 60 migrantstwo of them deceased, has arrived in Tenerife, according to emergency services sources.

The boat arrived under its own power to Las Galletasin the south of the island. Sources from 112 Canarias detail that they received the alert a few minutes after 10:00 a.m.

This is the first boat that has been recorded since last Monday, when they arrived in Gran Canaria 150 people in two boatsone of which was rescued 20 kilometers out to sea.

This last week of 2024 ended with the arrival of 1,933 migrantsincluding one deceased, on board 34 vessels, according to data provided by rescue and emergency teams. These figures placed the Canary archipelago at a new annual record after exceeding 46,000 irregular entries of people by sea that were registered in 2023.